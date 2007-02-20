© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

Writer Allen Shawn on Living with Phobias

Fresh Air
Published February 20, 2007 at 10:00 AM CST

Composer and writer Allen Shawn is the author of the new memoir, Wish I Could Be There. The book documents his many phobias. Shawn is deathly afraid of a lot of things, including heights, water, fields, parking lots and unknown streets.

Shawn comes from a literary family. His father, William Shawn, was editor of The New Yorker for 35 years. And his brother, Wallace Shawn, is a distinguished playwright and actor. Allen Shawn himself has been composing music since the age of 10.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Arts and Entertainment NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.