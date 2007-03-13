© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

'Chief of Station' Recalls Congo During Cold War

Fresh Air
Published March 13, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT

Retired CIA field officer Larry Devlin was appointed CIA station chief in Zaire in the Congo in 1960, following the Congo's independence from Belgium. It was also a time when the Congo was a significant pawn in the Cold War.

Devlin has written a memoir about his experiences, Chief of Station, Congo: Fighting the Cold War in a Hot Zone.

In January 1960, Congo's Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba was assassinated, apparently for accepting assistance from the Soviets. Devlin insists that the CIA didn't participate in Lumumba's murder, even though the U.S. government had a plan to "neutralize" him.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Arts and Entertainment NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.