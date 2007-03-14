© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

'The Gospel of Judas and the Shaping of Christianity'

Fresh Air
Published March 14, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT

Religion scholars Elaine Pagels and Karen King's new book, Reading Judas: The Gospel of Judas and the Shaping of Christianity, interprets and translates the recently discovered gnostic gospel of Judas.

Pagels' previous books include, Beyond Belief: The Secret Gospel of Thomas and The Gnostic Gospels.

King's previous book is The Gospel of Mary of Magdala: Jesus and the First Woman Apostle.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Arts and Entertainment NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.