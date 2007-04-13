© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

Camus, Re-Translated: 'Exile and the Kingdom'

By Alan Cheuse
Published April 13, 2007 at 3:00 PM CDT

In 1957, French-Algerian writer Albert Camus won the Nobel Prize for Literature, and his short story collection Exile and the Kingdom was first published in French. The first English translations of the stories were not well received by critics.

Fifty years later, Carol Cosman has given a fresh translation to the book, which is being published in paperback, with a forward by Turkish novelist and recent Nobel winner Orhan Pamuk.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts and Entertainment
Alan Cheuse
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.
See stories by Alan Cheuse
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.