Arts and Entertainment

Ex-Coach Writes Book on Duke Lacrosse Case

By Nancy Cook
Published June 29, 2007 at 3:00 PM CDT

Mike Pressler was dumped as Duke's lacrosse coach when rape charges were filed against three of his players.

The players eventually were declared not guilty, and the prosecutor who pursued the case has been disbarred.

As for Pressler, the notorious case cost him dearly. His team's season was canceled, and he lost one of the most prestigious jobs in the sport.

Now, coaching at Bryant University in Rhode Island, Pressler has written a book about his experiences.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

