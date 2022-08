In his book The Happiest Man in the World, Alec Wilkinson chronicles the life of Poppa Neutrino. In 1998, Neutrino sailed a raft made of junk across the Atlantic. Now he's preparing for a solo journey across the Pacific. Wilkinson and Poppa Neutrino — the former William David Pearlman — talk with Renee Montagne about the book and the journeys.

