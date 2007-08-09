© 2022 KGOU
Arts and Entertainment

Black Characters Fill Roles in Children's Books

Published August 9, 2007 at 8:00 AM CDT

Children's books written to include black characters have become easier to find in recent years. But have they really gone mainstream? And what does it mean to write a culturally specific children's book?

Cheryl Corley speaks with Floyd Cooper, an illustrator and author of over 60 children's books, Ruth Forman, poet and author of Young Cornrows Callin' Out the Moon and Claire Jefferson-Glipa, a mother and a former public school teacher.

