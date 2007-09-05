© 2022 KGOU
Charlie Savage, In Pursuit of the Imperial President

Fresh Air
Published September 5, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT

Boston Globe reporter Charlie Savage won a 2007 Pulitzer Prize for a series detailing how often President Bush used "signing statements" — controversial assertions of a chief executive's right to bypass provisions of new laws.

Now Savage has written a book describing how the Bush-Cheney administration has expanded executive power. It's called Takeover: The Return of the Imperial Presidency and the Subversion of American Democracy.

