Behind the Scenes with 'Dancing with the Stars'

The ABC hit Dancing With the Stars spun back into primetime this week with its biggest cast to date.

The show's fifth season includes Marie Osmond, Melanie ("Scary Spice") Brown and Wayne Newton, among other celebrities.

Long after reality shows seemingly hit their peak, Dancing With the Stars captivated millions of viewers, as celebrities transformed into ballroom dancers — with major guidance from their professional partners.

Viewers get weekly glimpses of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into each dance. The dynamic between dance partners can largely determine how successful a pair is on the show. A new book, Dancing With the Stars: Jive, Samba, and Tango Your Way into the Best Shape of Your Life, gives fans a peek into contestants' intense preparation before they hit the dance floor.

Scott Simon visited Dancing With the Stars in New York and learned how to tango from professional dancer Elena Grinenko and actor Joey Lawrence, a former Dancing contestant.

