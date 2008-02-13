© 2022 KGOU
Arts and Entertainment

Calculating the Cost of the National Debt

Fresh Air
Published February 13, 2008 at 4:27 PM CST

Most Americans have a vague notion of our national debt, but how many of us really understand the repercussions of a $9 trillion debt?

In their new book, Where Does the Money Go?, authors Scott Bittle and Jean Johnson calculate the cost of debt and examine the way a looming federal budget crisis threatens to affect personal savings, retirement and mortgages.

Biddle and Johnson are co-editors of the Public Agenda Online, a public affairs website.

