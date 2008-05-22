© 2022 KGOU
Arts and Entertainment

Neil Diamond: 50 Years of Music that Moves You

Fresh Air
Published May 22, 2008 at 3:21 PM CDT
Some of Neil Diamond's best known tracks include "Sweet Caroline," "Cherry Cherry" and "Cracklin' Rosie."
Scott Gries
/
Getty Images
Home Before Dark, the 46th album from singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, is No. 1 on the pop charts. It's the first time Diamond has had a No. 1 debut in a career that's spanned nearly five decades.

For the new album, he enlisted producer Rick Rubin, who also worked on Diamond's 2005 album 12 Songs — but who's known more for his work with groundbreaking rap acts.

Diamond's guilty-pleasure hits include "Sweet Caroline," "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon" and "Cherry Cherry."

This broadcast originally aired on Dec. 13, 2005.

This broadcast originally aired on Dec. 13, 2005.

Arts and Entertainment NPR News
