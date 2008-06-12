© 2022 KGOU
Two Journalists Take an Atomic Holiday

Fresh Air
Published June 12, 2008 at 8:55 AM CDT

Nathan Hodge and Sharon Weinberger are nuclear tourists. Rather than sunning in the Bahamas or traipsing around Disneyland, the two defense reporters spend their vacation days exploring missile silos, test sites and bomb shelters.

Though their tans may still need work, Hodge and Weinberger have come away with new insight regarding the role of atomic weaponry in today's world. The pair just published A Nuclear Family Vacation: Travels in the World of Atomic Weaponry, which chronicles their travels to nuclear landmarks across ten states and fives countries.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air.

