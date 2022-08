When West Berlin was cut off by Soviet troops 60 years ago, British and U.S. aircraft flew in food, diesel and coal to residents. On the anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, co-host Ari Shapiro talks with Andrei Cherny, author of The Candy Bombers, and pilot Hal Halvorsen, whose secret mission was to shower the children of Berlin with candy.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.