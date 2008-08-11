© 2022 KGOU
Arts and Entertainment

Bernie Mac, One Of The Original 'Kings of Comedy'

Fresh Air
Published August 11, 2008 at 8:46 AM CDT
Bernie Mac, born Bernard Jeffrey McCullough, published his memoir <em>Maybe You Never Cry Again</em> in 2004. The work focused on his upbringing in a poor family in Chicago.
Kevin Winter
/
Getty Images
Bernie Mac, born Bernard Jeffrey McCullough, published his memoir Maybe You Never Cry Again in 2004. The work focused on his upbringing in a poor family in Chicago.

Comedian and actor Bernie Mac died on August 8 after struggling with pneumonia. He was 50 years old.

Mac began his career doing stand-up routines, and achieved national fame with his appearance in the documentary film The Original Kings of Comedy. Mac went on to star in his own award-winning sitcom The Bernie Mac Show. He also had roles in Friday and Ocean's Eleven.

Most recently, Mac appeared in the upcoming comedy Soul Men. His co-star Isaac Hayes also died this weekend.

This interview was originally broadcast Nov. 27, 2001.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

