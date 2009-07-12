© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

'Soulcraft' Honors An Honest Day's Work

Published July 12, 2009 at 2:54 PM CDT
Author Matthew Crawford.
Guy Raz/NPR
/
Author Matthew Crawford.

Matthew Crawford was on what most people would think was the "right track." Then he left his job as executive director at a think tank in Washington to open a motorcycle repair shop. In his new book, Shop Class as Soulcraft, he makes the case that our society has placed too great a value on white-collar work and not enough value on the trades.

Crawford tells host Guy Raz that the mechanical arts have a special significance for our time because they cultivate the less glamorous virtue of attentiveness.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts and Entertainment NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.