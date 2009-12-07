Geoff Muldaur Takes Texas Sheiks On The Road

For decades, singer-songwriter Geoff Muldaur has been reinterpreting blues and jazz standards of the '20s and '30s. Today, we'll play some of the tracks from Muldaur's new album, Texas Sheiks, and he'll perform some songs live. His band, also called Texas Sheiks, is currently on tour.

Muldaur was a member of the Jim Kweskin Jug Band and Paul Butterfield's Better Days. When he was married to Maria Muldaur, he worked with Bonnie Raitt, Eric Von Schmidt and Jerry Garcia.

Muldaur has been a frequent guest on public radio's A Prairie Home Companion, and has composed scores for film and TV. His recording of "Brazil" is central to Terry Gilliam's famous film of the same title.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.