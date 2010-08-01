Newport Jazz 2010: The Lesser-Known Giants

Some of the giants of jazz will be heading to seaside Rhode Island next weekend for the 2010 CareFusion Newport Jazz Festival: Wynton Marsalis, Chick Corea, Roy Haynes, Ahmad Jamal and even 89-year-old Dave Brubeck. Of the 32 acts at this year's festival, most of them aren't as well-known. But based on their talents, most of them deserve to be.

Next weekend, NPR Music heads to the mother of all jazz festivals for two days of live online webcasting from the festival, and recording those concerts for our free Web archives. Follow npr.org/newportjazz for all the details on Aug. 7-8.

I recently sat down with Guy Raz, host of Weekend All Things Considered, to preview a few of the slightly lesser-known acts this year. Here are four among many worthy of your ears. If you're intrigued, check out a preview of eight more performances at A Blog Supreme.

