© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-memorial-pool.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

The Imaginaries - Maggie McClure & Shane Henry

KGOU | By Jim Johnson
Published April 22, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT
The Imaginaries - Maggie McClure (left) and Shane Henry (right)
Joseph McClure
/
'A Cowgirl's Song' film
The Imaginaries promotional photo from the film, 'A Cowgirl's Song.'

“When stars align” is said to represent a rare event when things come together perfectly. That could be said about 'The Imaginaries,' the Oklahoma musical duo of Maggie McClure and Shane Henry. They were solo stars-in-the-making who found each other under the Oklahoma stars they sing about, and who are featured in the new film 'A Cowgirl's Song,' in select theatres and on digital platforms.

To celebrate the release of ‘A Cowgirl’s Song,’ filmed in the Chickasha area, The Imaginaries and Darci Lynne will perform the soundtrack, new originals and a few select covers on April 22, 2022 at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City.

Proceeds from A Cowgirl's Song in Concert will benefit the Amberley Snyder Freedom Foundation, which provides opportunities for those with special needs and disabilities providing confidence driven activities as well as life changing support.

Arts and Entertainment
Jim Johnson
Jim is a journalism/mass communications graduate from the University of Oklahoma. While still a student, he became the host of what is now The Weekend Blues. He currently serves as KGOU’s Program Director where he supervises all aspects of KGOU’s on-air programming output.
See stories by Jim Johnson
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.