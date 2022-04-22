The Imaginaries - Maggie McClure & Shane Henry

“When stars align” is said to represent a rare event when things come together perfectly. That could be said about 'The Imaginaries,' the Oklahoma musical duo of Maggie McClure and Shane Henry. They were solo stars-in-the-making who found each other under the Oklahoma stars they sing about, and who are featured in the new film 'A Cowgirl's Song,' in select theatres and on digital platforms.

To celebrate the release of ‘A Cowgirl’s Song,’ filmed in the Chickasha area, The Imaginaries and Darci Lynne will perform the soundtrack, new originals and a few select covers on April 22, 2022 at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City.

Proceeds from A Cowgirl's Song in Concert will benefit the Amberley Snyder Freedom Foundation, which provides opportunities for those with special needs and disabilities providing confidence driven activities as well as life changing support.