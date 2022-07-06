KGOU Readers Club — Oklahoma Beer: A Handcrafted History

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden features the book Oklahoma Beer: A Handcrafted History, and its author, Brian Welzbacher. Oklahoma might not have the long history of brewing that Germany, or even some U.S. states have, but it's relatively short history with beer is both unique and fascinating. In part one, Logan and Brian discuss the early history of alcohol going back to before statehood.

Oklahoma Beer: A Handcrafted History - Part 1 Listen • 13:12

Part two of the discussion focuses on the prohibition years, and how it was that Oklahoma took so long to fully do away with the prohibition on alcohol, as well as later reforms that lead to the first legal breweries in the state.

Oklahoma Beer: A Handcrafted History - Part 2 Listen • 19:00

Part three is all about the beer brewing boom that has taken place in Oklahoma in the past few years. Getting high quality legal local craft beer used to be unheard of in the state. Now, it's almost taken for granted.