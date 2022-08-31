© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

KGOU Readers Club: The Oklahoma State Capitol

KGOU | By Logan Layden
Published August 31, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT
The Oklahoma State Capitol
Arcadia Publishing
/

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden sits down with Trait Thompson, author of The Oklahoma State Capitol. Part one focuses on the confusion over which city would be the capital of Oklahoma in the years just after statehood, and how the first iteration of the capitol building came to be.

The Oklahoma State Capitol - Part 1

In part two, Logan and Trait discuss the evolution of the Oklahoma Capitol through the 20th century, from oil derricks to the lack of regard for the historic significance of the building.

The Oklahoma State Capitol - Part 2

Part three of the discussion brings us into the modern era, with a focus on recent improvements to the building and finally topping it with a dome.

The Oklahoma State Capitol - Part 3

Tags

Arts and Entertainment KGOU Readers Club
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a native of McAlester, Oklahoma. He's a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a Master's in Journalism and spent three years as a student employee, covering the state capitol and local host of All Things Considered for KGOU. Logan was hired as a reporter for StateImpact Oklahoma from its creation in 2011 through 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.