Downtown OKC's Crystal Bridge Conservatory reopens to the public following renovations

A downtown Oklahoma City landmark is open to the public following more than a year of being closed for renovations.

Myriad Botanical Garden’s The Crystal Bridge Conservatory closed in April 2021 for an $11 million renovation. It’s ready for visitors once again.

The conservatory has a number of new features like waterfalls, sculptures and of course more plants.

It’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm and 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays.

