Downtown OKC's Crystal Bridge Conservatory reopens to the public following renovations
1 of 4 — 2022 10 Crystal Bridge Conservatory, Photo by Doug Hoke (10).jpg
Provided
2 of 4 — 2022 11 Myriad Botanical Gardens - Crystal Bridge Conservatory (11).jpg
Provided
3 of 4 — 2022 10 Crystal Bridge Conservatory, Photo by Doug Hoke (7).jpg
Provided
4 of 4 — 2022 10 Crystal Bridge Conservatory, Photo by Doug Hoke (4).jpg
Provided
A downtown Oklahoma City landmark is open to the public following more than a year of being closed for renovations.
Myriad Botanical Garden’s The Crystal Bridge Conservatory closed in April 2021 for an $11 million renovation. It’s ready for visitors once again.
The conservatory has a number of new features like waterfalls, sculptures and of course more plants.
It’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm and 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays.
