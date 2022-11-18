© 2022 KGOU
Arts and Entertainment

Downtown OKC's Crystal Bridge Conservatory reopens to the public following renovations

KGOU | By KGOU Staff
Published November 18, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST
Myriad Botanical Garden's Crystal Bridge Conservatory in downtown Oklahoma City is open to the public following more than a year of being closed for renovations.
Myriad Botanical Garden's Crystal Bridge Conservatory in downtown Oklahoma City is open to the public following more than a year of being closed for renovations.
Myriad Botanical Garden's Crystal Bridge Conservatory in downtown Oklahoma City is open to the public following more than a year of being closed for renovations.
Myriad Botanical Garden's Crystal Bridge Conservatory in downtown Oklahoma City is open to the public following more than a year of being closed for renovations.
A downtown Oklahoma City landmark is open to the public following more than a year of being closed for renovations.

Myriad Botanical Garden’s The Crystal Bridge Conservatory closed in April 2021 for an $11 million renovation. It’s ready for visitors once again.

The conservatory has a number of new features like waterfalls, sculptures and of course more plants.

It’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm and 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays.

