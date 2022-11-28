Spruce up the holidays by visiting an Oklahoma Christmas tree farm near you

The holidays are just around the corner, which means some Oklahoma farmers are opening up their Christmas tree farms for business.

Oklahomans looking to ditch their fake Douglas fir this year, can visit one of at least 20 Christmas tree farms in the state.

Christmas tree farms allow visitors to chop down their very own evergreen trees or choose from a selection of real pre-cut trees and wreaths.

Farms that aren’t quite ready to have their trees cut down are likely still growing to the ideal size. It takes about six to eight years for Christmas trees to grow, sometimes longer depending on the type of tree and size farmers hope to sell, according to the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.

The map and table below detail the location, contact information and hours of operation of Christmas tree farms in Oklahoma. Most of the farms showcased on the map and table open on Nov. 25 and remain open until Dec. 25.

