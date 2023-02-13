© 2023 KGOU
Arts and Entertainment

Osage designer looks to make a splash at New York Fashion Week

KGOU | By Allison Herrera
OPMX
Published February 13, 2023
Dante Biss-Grayson is an Osage citizen, artist and designer. He's making his debut at New York Fashion Week this week.

Move over Coach, Tory Burch and Rodarte — Sky Eagle is debuting at New York Fashion Week.

Dante Biss-Grayson started Sky Eagle in 2019. He studied fine art in Spain and Holland and was originally a painter.

But he put his art career on hold after joining the military and returned to it as a way to cope with PTSD. Eventually, his artistic practice became a way for him to raise awareness about issues affecting Native people.

He labels his brand as "New Native Fashion."

"The patterns are like plainswork, ribbon work, and it's really like modernized and contemporary and for everybody to enjoy so not just Natives," he said.

Biss-Grayson has shown in Santa Fe during the annual Indian Market and, he's set to make his debut at New York Fashion Week. Models will be wearing his line of dresses, shoes, ribbon skirts, scarves and jewelry.

NYFW is one of the four major fashion weeks globally, followed by Milan, London and Paris.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Arts and Entertainment fashionOsage NationIndigenous Peoples
Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
