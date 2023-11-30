First Americans Museum will host a Winter Holiday Art Market in Oklahoma City

The holiday season is starting early at the First Americans Museum of Oklahoma with the annual Winter Holiday Art Market this weekend.

Each December, the First Americans Museum holds the Winter Holiday Art Market. The exhibit showcases over 50 artists and vendors, selected as the best First American artists in the country.

From handmade jewelry, authentic food and remarkable art, the Winter Holiday Art Market has something for any and all visitors to enjoy.

The event will be held Friday through Sunday.

First Americans Museum (FAM) shares the histories of Oklahoma’s 39 tribal nations. The museum honors the indigenous people who inhabited what is now the state of Oklahoma.

A full schedule of the event is below:

Friday

6 p.m. Doors open to Hall of the People

9 p.m. – Close

Saturday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artist Market – Hall of The People

Artist Demonstrations & Story Time in Five Moons Theater

1 p.m. Story Time with Sarah Brown, Choctaw

2 p.m. Metalsmithing with JJ Otero, Master Silversmith

3 p.m. Story Time with Sarah Brown + (Indigenous Santa Visit)

4 p.m. – Close

Sunday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artist Market – Hall of The People

Artist Demonstrations & Story Time in Five Moons Theater

1 p.m. Story Time with Sarah Brown, Choctaw

2 p.m. Metalsmithing with JJ Otero, Master Silversmith

3 p.m. Story Time with Sarah Brown + (Indigenous Santa Visit)

4 p.m. – Close

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.