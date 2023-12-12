André Braugher, star of 'Brooklyn 99' and 'Homicide,' dies at 61

André Braugher, an Emmy Award-winning dramatic actor who translated his studied deadpan into comedic genius as Capt. Raymond Holt on Brooklyn 99, has died. He was 61.

His publicist, Jennifer Allen, said Braugher died Monday after a brief illness.

Braugher spent 100 episodes playing Det. Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street, where he won a primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. He won his second Emmy for the FX miniseries Thief, in which he played the leader of a heist crew. Braugher also acted in memorable movies like Glory, Spike Lee's Get on The Bus, Primal Fear and City of Angels.

But in recent years, he became beloved for his imagining of the gay, straight-laced police captain in Brooklyn, whose ramrod delivery balanced Andy Samberg's buoyantly ridiculous Det. Jake Peralta.

Braugher told NBC's The Today Show in 2015 he was eager to make the transition to comedy.

"I felt I needed to grow as an artist," he said. " ... I feel like my mind is expanding, my capability as an actor. My ability to mine the comedy is really rising up."

The show was a critical darling and introduced Braugher's vast acting ability to a fresh audience. It also tackled serious issues, including police brutality, when other sitcoms shied away.

Braugher told Variety that it's imperative that the show addresses the subject. "'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' has to commit itself, as a comedy, to telling the story of how these things happen, and what's possible to deal with them. I don't have any easy answers, nor do I have a window into the mind bank of this writing staff," he said. "Can you tell the same story? Can anyone in America maintain any kind of innocence about what police departments are capable of?"

His death was met with profound sadness from those who knew him. Brooklyn 99 costar Terry Crews wrote on Instagram, "I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts."

Braugher, who was born and raised in Chicago, earned a B.A. from Stanford University and a graduate diploma from Juilliard.

He is survived by his wife actress Ami Brabson, sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher.

