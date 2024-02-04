Red carpet looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards

The 66th annual Grammy Award show is gearing up. Trevor Noah will be hosting for his fourth consecutive year at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Some big names will be attending including SZA, who has nine nominations for her album "SOS," as well as Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift and more.
A number of artists will perform live during the show. Joni Mitchell, a nominee tonight and a nine Grammy award winner, will be performing at the show tonight for the first time. Her live album Joni Mitchell in Newport is up for best folk album.
Here are some of the most memorable looks of the night.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.