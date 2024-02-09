Reba McEntire to become third Oklahoman to sing Super Bowl national anthem

Country music superstar Reba McEntire launched her career by singing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City in 1974. Now, 50 years since that performance, she’ll do it again this Sunday at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

"I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary," said McEntire, referencing the NFR performance.

McEntire will become the third Oklahoman to perform the anthem at the Super Bowl, following Garth Brooks in 1993 and Carrie Underwood in 2010. One-time Oral Roberts University student Kathie Lee Gifford sang it in 1995.

Other Oklahomans have performed or had their songs performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

1971: Anita Bryant of Barnsdall performed “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

1973: The University of Michigan Marching Band played an instrumental version of Okemah-native Woody Guthrie's song "This Land Is Your Land"

2013: Beyoncé performed “Halo,” a song co-written by Tulsa musician Ryan Tedder

2015: Katy Perry performed “Firework,” which was co-written by Muskogee and Tulsa native Ester Dean

2017: Lady Gaga covered “This Land Is Your Land,” written, again, by Guthrie

2023: Rihanna performed “Where Have You Been” and “Rude Boy,” both of which were co-written by Dean

The game itself will include several players with state ties:

Kansas City Chiefs

Blake Bell (University of Oklahoma)

Creed Humphrey (Shawnee High School, University of Oklahoma)

Wayna Morris (University of Oklahoma)

James Winchester (Washington High School, University of Oklahoma)

Deneric Prince (University of Tulsa) is on the Chiefs practice squad.

San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle (Norman High School)

Trent Williams (University of Oklahoma)

Brayden Willis (University of Oklahoma)

Tay Martin (Oklahoma State University) is on the 49ers practice squad.

Super Bowl LVIII airs this Sunday evening on CBS.

