Lily Gladstone wins SAG Award, as two Oklahoma productions pick up WGA Award nominations

Lily Gladstone has won another major award for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in the film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Gladstone received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday. Just last month, she won a Golden Globe in a similar category.

Gladstone has the chance to become the first Native American to win an Oscar in the acting category when those awards are held on March 10. She’s nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and the film itself is up for 10 Academy Awards.

Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the Osage Reign of Terror in the 1920s, and was largely filmed within the Osage Nation in Northern Oklahoma. It is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Writers Guild Awards nominations

Film and TV productions based in Oklahoma picked up nominations for Writers Guild Awards last week.

Killers of the Flower Moon writers Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese were nominated in the category of Adapted Screenplay. The film is based on the book of the same name by David Grann.

Oklahoma director Sterlin Harjo and writer Tommy Pico earned an Episodic Comedy award nomination for an episode in the third and final season of the FX television series Reservation Dogs.

And, Tulsa’s Bill Hader was among the writers of HBO TV series Barry, picking up a nomination in the Comedy Series category. Hader was also the co-creator, director and star of the series.

Writers Guild Award winners will be announced in a ceremony on April 14.

