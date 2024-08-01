Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame announces $2.4 million renovation project

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee announced a $2.4 million renovation and rebranding project on Wednesday.

The project will redesign the historic building, museum, concert hall, exterior, and overall branding to create an interactive experience celebrating Oklahoma's musical heritage.

"The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame will stand as a new, shining beacon as we pay tribute to the undeniable talents of so many singers, songwriters, and musical artists from our state,” Tony L. Corbell, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, wrote in a press release. This new 'look' will help us draw visitors from all over the country and around the world.”

Oklahoma firms Narrate Design and Hampton Creative are collaborating to modernize the Hall of Fame and maximize accessibility for visitors.

Right now, the space is dominated by the music hall for live performances. The project redesigns it to place emphasis on the museum’s exhibits as well.

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell said the purpose of the project is to highlight Oklahoma’s impact on the music industry and invest in tourism to make Oklahoma a premier destination for visitors.

"Tourism is the front door to economic development,” Pinnell wrote in a press release. “When we build world-class tourism attractions, people come to Oklahoma and spend their sales-tax dollars here. By investing in this museum, we are investing in the economic future of our state."

Construction on the project is expected to begin later this year.

