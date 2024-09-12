New foods to try at the 2024 Oklahoma State Fair

The Oklahoma State Fair is back for 2024. Along with traditional fair food, vendors are showcasing several new items to try at the fair this year.

Here's a complete list of the new foods available at the 2024 Oklahoma State Fair.

The fair runs Sept. 12-22.

(Descriptions provided by Oklahoma State Fair)

Bacon Wrapped Oreos – The Bacon Habit: A classic Oreo wrapped in seasoned bacon, cooked to perfection.

Spicy Pickle Pizza – Swains Pizza On-A-Stick: Homemade pizza dough smothered with jalapeño ranch sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, pickle chips, and sprinkled with a Cajun dust.

Deep-Fried Doritos Pickle – Diventuri Concessions: Enjoy a large, spiraled pickle, coated in Cool Ranch Doritos, then deep-fried and served with ranch dressing.

Vanilla Ghost Pepper Fudge – The Nut Shack: Vanilla fudge made with 100 percent pure ghost pepper powder.

Chocolate Ghost Pepper Fudge – The Nut Shack: Chocolate fudge made with 100 percent pure ghost pepper powder.

Bronut – FryDay Concessions: A giant, warm glazed doughnut smothered in brisket and topped with pickles, scallions, and a jalapeño glaze drizzle.

Nashville Hot Chicken Donut Sandwich – FryDay Concessions: A sweet and savory explosion made up of spicy, crispy, Cajun fried chicken served on a glazed donut and smothered in creamy coleslaw, thick sliced dill pickles, and Nashville hot sauce.

Ice Cream Nachos – FryDay Concessions: A combination of creamy vanilla soft serve, crispy waffle nacho chips, topped with hot fudge, Oreo crumbles, and caramel dipping sauce.

Cinnamon Rolled Cold Brew Pie – Cutie Pies Concessions: A cinnamon sprinkled graham cracker crust filled with a creamy cold brew pie filling that is loaded with sweet cinnamon roll pieces then topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon and sugar.

Waffle Nacho Sundae – The Sundae Factory: Soft serve ice cream alongside a serving of waffle cone chips topped with hot fudge or caramel.

Fruity Pebbles Korean Corn Dog - Chan's Eatery: Half hot dog and half mozzarella cheese, battered and coated with Panko crumbs and Fruity Pebbles, then deep-fried to perfection.

Lotus Biscoff Funnel Cake – Wade Shows Carnival Funnel Cake: Biscoff cookie batter deep-fried and topped with powdered sugar, and caramel.

Hand-Painted Truffle Bars – D2 Concessions: Each unique truffle is painted with colored cocoa butter and has a silky-smooth shell with soft ganache center, always made with Belgian chocolate and local cream.

Puff Puff – Afrikan Delights: A sweet, deep-fried dough ball that's typically sprinkled with powdered sugar, condensed milk, chocolate, caramel, or Oreo. Puff-puff is a popular West African snack.

Jollof Rice – Afrikan Delights: Tender rice, fresh tomatoes, crunchy onions, and sweet bell peppers all slowly cooked in a rich, savory tomato broth.

Egusi Fufu – Afrikan Delights: Egusi stew is a nutrient-dense and protein-rich delight made with ground melon seeds, fresh spinach leaves, and a blend of spices. Served with fufu, a chewy and dough-like texture made from yam powder or plantain and cassava, this duo is a match made in heaven.

Waakey – Afrikan Delights: A savory blend of rice and beans, infused with the sweetness of black-eyed peas, all cooked to perfection together. Served with a vibrant medley of vegetables and a rich, tangy tomato stew.

The Young Grasshopper – Wondervan Pops: Mint chocolate chip ice cream dipped in rich chocolate, topped with chopped Thin Mint cookies.

Natural Fruit Popsicles & Homemade Ice Cream Bars – Wondervan Pops: Try one or all their flavors including strawberry lavender, chile lime, pineapple mango, or peach banana with raspberry swirl.

Cap’n Crunch Chicken Sandwich – Boki Food Service: Chicken coated with Cap’n Crunch cereal, deep-fried, then topped with honey and raspberry sauce, served on a bun.

Strawberries & Cream Waffle On-A-Stick – Waffle Chix: Strawberry shortcake cookie dough baked inside a Belgian waffle, covered with whipped topping, and drizzled with strawberry sauce.

Bacon Jam Burger – Good Burger: Made up of a combination of seasoned beef, Boursin cheese, and house made bacon jam, all served on a warm potato bun, this burger is a sweet and salty culinary delight.

Smoked PB & J – Champions BBQ: House smoked pulled pork, brisket, and mild Hatch green chile sausage, topped with scratch-made coleslaw and crispy fried onions, all piled on a fresh potato bun.

Cinnamon Toast Horchata – Agua Fresca: A sweet creamy beverage made with rice milk, vanilla, and cinnamon topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and whipped cream.

Pickle Lemonade – Gringos & The Bacon Habit: If you love pickles and lemonade, this drink will have you puckering your lips for more. Served with a pickle spear and lemon slices.

Tilt Nitro Energy – Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee: A flavored energy drink with base notes of citrus fruits and pineapple, packed with nitrogen for a smooth, creamy boost.

Cotton Candy Crunch Ice Cream – Your Just Desserts: Sweet and colorful candies mixed in with smooth soft serve vanilla ice cream.

Carne Asada Street Corn – Bad Boys BBQ: Street corn topped with carne asada, sour cream, and cilantro, served with lime.

Sicilian Sausage Sandwich – Good Fellas Grill: A mouthwatering homemade sausage patty, topped with provolone cheese, a layer of lettuce, tomato, and mustard, served on a fresh-baked Italian sub roll.

Sicilian Meatball On-A-Stick – Good Fellas Grill: Two of Mama’s homemade Sicilian meatballs on-a-stick, dipped in savory marinara sauce and sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan cheese.

Cookie Dough Parfait – Cookie Dough Monsters: Layered Oreo crumbles, whipped cream, homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, and chocolate pudding.

River Water – The Deli: A refreshing citrus drink made with limes, milk, and just the right amount of sugar, topped with gummy fish and worms. Perfect for those hot summer days, this beverage is sweet, tart, tangy, and slightly creamy.

Watermelon Bubble Tea with Tamarind Candy Stick – Diventuri Concessions: Jasmine green tea with watermelon syrup, green apple popping pearls, served with a tamarind candy stick.

Cheeseburger Corn Dog – Pioneer Wagon: Ground beef mixed with cheddar cheese, loaded on a stick, and fried in corn dog batter. Try it with the Pioneer Wagon’s Horseback Sauce made of BBQ sauce blended with a little horseradish.



Candied Watermelon On-A-Stick – Rush Springs Watermelon: Deliciously sweet Rush Springs watermelon covered with a Fruit Roll-Up and smothered with locally made Saucy Sister Chamoy and tajin. Served on a stick for easy Fair eating!

Saucy Sister Chamoy Candy – Grams Sweet Treats: Various sweet candies covered in locally made Saucy Sister Chamoy to give them a nice kick.

