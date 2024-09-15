Live Emmys 2024: 'The Bear,' 'Baby Reindeer,' 'Shogun' win big

Updated September 15, 2024 at 22:56 PM ET

Eugene and Dan Levy are hosting the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night on ABC. Below are nominees in some of the main categories, with winners marked in bold. Read our take on the nominations and check out looks from the red carpet.

Outstanding drama series

WINNER: Shogun

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding limited or anthology series

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding talk series

WINNER: The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding scripted variety series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding reality competition program

WINNER: The Traitors

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

You can see the full list of nominees here.

Copyright 2024 NPR