Oklahoma rock musician St. Vincent earns 4 Grammy nominations

Tulsa-born rock musician Annie Clark, known professionally as St. Vincent, earned four Grammy nominations when they were announced on Friday.

Her song “Broken Man” landed nominations for both Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, while another song – “Flea” – was nominated in the Best Alternative Music Performance category. Her album All Born Screaming was also nominated in the category of Best Alternative Music Album.

The soundtrack for the movie Twisters, which was shot and set in Oklahoma, picked up a nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. Along with songs by big country stars like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson, it also features Oklahoma musicians Wyatt Flores, Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy and James McAlister.

Additionally, Combs' "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" was nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

The Best Traditional Blues Album category includes the Taj Mahal Sextet’s live recording at The Church Studio in Tulsa, titled Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa.

Taj Mahal said he had legendary late Tulsa musician Leon Russell on his mind while recording in the studio Russell built.

“It was a great opportunity to capture this particular sextet, and also pay tribute to Leon and all that he did, and my friendship with him, at one of the premier studios on planet Earth,” Taj Mahal said. “Certain bands have a certain sound, so I was glad that I was able to not only play live, but have it be in the Church where we mix this stuff, too—when I saw that was what the possibility was, I was thrilled. It’s a great venue and it feels wonderful to be involved in it.”

For about a three-year period in the late 1960s, Taj Mahal’s band consisted of three Oklahomans — guitarist Jesse Ed Davis from Oklahoma City, bassist Gary Gilmore from Tulsa and drummer Chuck Blackwell from Tulsa.

The Best Musical Theater Album category features The Outsiders musical adaptation of the 1967 S.E. Hinton novel and its subsequent 1983 film adaptation. The musical’s song “Tulsa ‘67” was recorded at The Church Studio in Tulsa.

Finally, Colombian Reggaeton singer J Balvin, who was a teenage exchange student in the Southeastern Oklahoma town of Atoka in the early 2000s, was nominated for Best Música Urbana Album for his release Rayo.

Beyoncé is the top artist nominated in the 67th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 2 at the Crypto.com Center in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is on Grammy.com.

