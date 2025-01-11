USDA report finds Boar's Head listeria outbreak was due to poor sanitation practices

A U.S. Department of Agriculture report has found that "inadequate sanitation practices" at a Boar's Head facility in Virginia contributed to a listeria outbreak that left 10 people dead and dozens hospitalized around the country last year.

The report, released Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), reviewed the listeria outbreak linked to the deli meat supplier's facility in Jarratt, Va.

In one case, inspectors said they found "meat and fat residue from the previous day's production on the equipment, including packaging equipment." Other instances included dripping condensation "on exposed product" and "cracks, holes and broken flooring that could hold moisture and contribute to wet conditions."

The outbreak lasted from July through November 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With cases reported in over 19 states, it was the largest outbreak of the foodborne bacterial illness since 2011.

In an email to NPR, a spokesperson for Boar's Head said: "We continue to actively cooperate with the USDA and government regulatory agencies on matters related to last year's recall, and we thank them for their oversight."

In addition, the spokesperson said the company is working to implement enhanced food safety programs, "including stronger food safety control procedures and more rigorous testing at our meat and poultry production facilities."

Boar's Head recalled its ready-to-eat liverwurst products linked to the outbreak in July. The recall later expanded to dozens of products, including sliced hams and sausages, all of which were manufactured at the Virginia plant.

USDA inspection reports show sanitation violations were routine and not isolated at the plant, NPR previously reported. The reports found dead bugs, dripping ceilings, mildew and black mold near machines at the plant.

In September, Boar's Head permanently closed its Jarratt plant and the company announced it would discontinue making any liverwurst products.

Friday's report also included a review of FSIS's own practices and procedures to prevent the spread of listeria, including ways to enhance its regulatory and sampling approach to the illness. The report cited "equipping FSIS inspectors with updated training and tools to recognize and respond to systemic food safety issues" as one of the steps the agency would take to protect the public from listeria.



