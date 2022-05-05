© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-03.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

Amber Heard is testifying for the 2nd day in Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against her

By Ayana Archie
Published May 5, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT
Actress Amber Heard returns to the courtroom after a lunch break at the Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in Fairfax, Va., on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Frantz
/
AFP via Getty Images
Actress Amber Heard returns to the courtroom after a lunch break at the Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in Fairfax, Va., on Wednesday.

Actress Amber Heard is testifying for the second consecutive day on Thursday against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in the trial over Depp's $50 million defamation suit against Heard.

Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post in which Heard called for change in how the U.S. treats abuse survivors and urged support for the Violence Against Women Act.

Heard began her testimony at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on Wednesday, telling the court, "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything."

Over the course of more than two hours on Wednesday, Heard described years of alleged abuse at the hands of Depp, which she said was often brought on by his drug use. Depp has denied committing violence against Heard, and he accused Heard of domestic violence in his own lengthy testimony.

During Depp's testimony, the court heard recordings of the couple arguing.

"I'm sorry that I didn't hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you," Heard was heard saying during one incident. "I was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts and Entertainment NPR NewsTop Stories
Ayana Archie
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.