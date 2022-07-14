Jane Goodall gets her own Barbie

© 2022 KGOU
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Mattel just unveiled a brand-new Barbie made in the likeness of famed primatologist Jane Goodall. Jane's doll is styled in a khaki outfit, complete with a pair of binoculars, and David Greybeard is by her side, the first chimp the scientist worked with in Tanzania. Goodall says having her own Barbie's a dream come true. The doll is even made from recycled plastics. She hopes to inspire more young girls to learn about conservation and the environment. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

