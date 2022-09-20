Kevin from the Office is releasing a chili cookbook

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. One thing actor Brian Baumgartner and his character from "The Office," Kevin Malone, have in common is their love of chili.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE OFFICE")

BRIAN BAUMGARTNER: (As Kevin Malone) The trick is to undercook the onions.

In the show, Kevin spills an entire vat of chili all over the office floor. Now Baumgartner is spilling recipes from renowned chili-makers. His cookbook shares recipes from chili cook-off winners, chefs and even one from Baumgartner himself.