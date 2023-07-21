Tony Bennett, one of America's great crooners, dies at 96

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We've just learned along with you that we've lost one of our most recognizable and, dare we say, loved voices. We're talking about singer Tony Bennett, who has died at the age of 96. Sonari Glinton has this remembrance.

SONARI GLINTON, BYLINE: Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, Tony Bennett's singing career took off after he returned home in the '40s after serving in some of the most dangerous battles of World War II. Bennett introduced dozens of songs into the American Songbook, but he's best known for this 1962 Grammy Award-winning hit.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LEFT MY HEART IN SAN FRANCISCO")

TONY BENNETT: (Singing) I left my heart in San Francisco.

GLINTON: Tony Bennett's career took a downward tumble in the early '70s. He reemerged to great success beginning in the late '80s after taking the stage and singing standards at alternative rock concerts.

Sonari Glinton, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

