© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

William Brittain-Catlin Investigates 'Offshore'

Fresh Air
Published July 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT
Cover of <i>Offshore: The Dark Side of the Global Economy</i> by William Brittain-Catlin
Cover of Offshore: The Dark Side of the Global Economy by William Brittain-Catlin

In his new book Offshore: The Dark Side of the Global Economy, reporter Brittain-Catlin delves into the shadowy world of offshore banking.

He estimates that one-third of the world's wealth -- or $7 trillion -- and 80% of international banking transactions take place in the shadowy offices of banks in the Cayman Islands or the Islamic financial center of Labuan, Malaysia.

Giant corporations such as Wal-Mart, BP and Citigroup hide their profits in these institutions, away from the eyes of investors and regulators.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Business and Economy NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.