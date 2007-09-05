© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Copycat Couture: Knockoff Business Booms

Published September 5, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT
Congress is currently considering legislation that would protect fashion under copyright laws. Above, a selection of imitation designer bags.
Laurent Fievet
/
AFP/Getty Images
Congress is currently considering legislation that would protect fashion under copyright laws. Above, a selection of imitation designer bags.
Blog Promo Link Image
/
/

From illegal counterfeits — products with forged logos hawked by street vendors — to legal knockoffs — copycat designs with non-designer labels sold in stores — imitation couture is a controversial, multi-billion-dollar industry.

Now, Congress is considering legislation that would protect fashion under copyright laws.

Dana Thomas, author, Deluxe, How Luxury Lost Its Luster; European cultural correspondent, Newsweek

Amy Larocca, contributing editor at New York magazine; author of the New York Look Book: A Gallery of Street Fashion

Kal Raustiala, professor of law at University of California, Los Angeles

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Business and Economy
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.