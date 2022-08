The satiric newspaper The Onion puts together a vivid rendition of misinformation. Its new Our Dumb World: The Onion's Atlas of the Planet Earth, is guaranteed to offend people from just about every state and nation. The writers and editors did all of the research without leaving their homes.

Joe Randazzo, an editor with the The Onion, speaks with Scott Simon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.