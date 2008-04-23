© 2022 KGOU
Business and Economy

Citizen Journalist Michael Yon's 'Truth in Iraq'

Published April 23, 2008 at 12:58 PM CDT
Michael Yon has spent years reporting on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — but not for a news organization. The American journalist posts his dispatches and photographs in his own online magazine.

Yon's book, Moment of Truth in Iraq, is a collection of his battlefield coverage and behind-the-scenes reporting. He says that after his many years in the region, he feels an obligation to stay in Iraq and continue reporting on the ongoing conflict.

