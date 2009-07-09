© 2022 KGOU
The High Cost Of Buying 'Cheap'

Published July 9, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

The words discount, half-price and final sale can get you running to the mall or reaching for your credit card. But in her book called Cheap, author Ellen Ruppel Shell explains why bargain-hunting may come at a high price.

"In a market awash in increasingly similar — even identical — goods," Shell writes, "price is the ultimate arbiter; the lover, the better." But the inexpensive Target underwear and the bootleg watches from street vendors quickly show their true value, and their production comes at a societal cost.

