Oklahoma City Starbucks becomes first in the state to unionize

The national movement for Starbucks unionization had its first major victory in Oklahoma Tuesday.

Following a vote of 15-2, the Starbucks on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City became the state’s first store to win a union.

Union committee organizer Collin Pollitt says having a union will give his fellow Starbucks employees - who the company refers to as “partners” - more agency.

"Today, we've truly become partners and are organizing for a more just labor structure where workers have a say in their workplace and earn a baseline living wage," said Pollitt.

Other union-supporting employees of the store say despite being on the receiving end of scare tactics from their district manager, their win was expected.

Pollitt says the union will now move on to the bargaining process.

The Robinson Avenue Starbucks location joins over 100 other locations across the country that have moved to unionize.

