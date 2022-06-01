© 2022 KGOU
wind farm in southwest Oklahoma
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Oklahoma City Starbucks becomes first in the state to unionize

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published June 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT
The Starbucks on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City became the state’s first store to win a union.
The Starbucks on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City became the state’s first store to win a union.

The national movement for Starbucks unionization had its first major victory in Oklahoma Tuesday.

Following a vote of 15-2, the Starbucks on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City became the state’s first store to win a union.

Union committee organizer Collin Pollitt says having a union will give his fellow Starbucks employees - who the company refers to as “partners” - more agency.

"Today, we've truly become partners and are organizing for a more just labor structure where workers have a say in their workplace and earn a baseline living wage," said Pollitt.

Other union-supporting employees of the store say despite being on the receiving end of scare tactics from their district manager, their win was expected.

Pollitt says the union will now move on to the bargaining process.

The Robinson Avenue Starbucks location joins over 100 other locations across the country that have moved to unionize.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

Tags

Business and Economy StarbucksLabor Unionsoklahoma city
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.