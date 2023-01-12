USDA offers grants for rural business development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving grants to small businesses in, what it says, is an ongoing effort to give rural communities the resources they need to thrive. However, those wanting to apply for the grant funds will need to start soon, as the deadline to apply is just around the corner.

According to the USDA, all sorts of rural public entities are eligible to receive grant funding: towns, communities, nonprofits, higher education institutes, federally-recognized tribes and more. To qualify for rural business development grant funding, the entity must have fewer than 50 new workers and less than $1 million in gross revenue.

Although there is no maximum grant amount, smaller grants will be given priority. Businesses will also be selected based on economic need, evidence of local job creation, experience and consistency with local economic development priorities.

Applications for grants end Feb. 28 at 4:30p.m.

