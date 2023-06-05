Train derailment in Marlow leaves no injuries, deaths or chemical waste

No injuries or deaths were reported following investigations into a train derailment in Marlow Sunday afternoon.

No timeline is available for the crash, but the City of Marlow confirmed in a Facebook post that no hazardous chemicals were involved in the derailment.

Originally, crossings at Main Street, Memorial Drive and Choctaw Street were all closed for an ongoing investigation. On Monday morning, the Main St. and Choctaw St. crossings were opened for the public.

The derailment in Marlow follows several crashes across the country and around the globe this year. A freight train carrying over 100,000 gallons of hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio in February.

Gov. Kevin Stitt attempted to stop a shipment of the toxic waste from the Ohio derailment from entering Oklahoma, citing too many unanswered questions about the effect of waste. The Environmental Protection Agency later said state leadership can’t stop the shipments or disposal process.

Earlier this week on June 1, a train also carrying hazardous materials derailed near Lancaster, Minnesota.

One day before the Marlow incident, two passenger trains derailed in eastern India. Nearly 300 people were killed in that crash, with over 900 people injured.

