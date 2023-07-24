Up First briefing: State of the economy; a possible Trump indictment; difficult bosses
Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.
Today's top stories
What is going on with the economy? If you're confused, you're not alone — I am too. Economic forecasters are now more optimistic that the Federal Reserve can get inflation under control and avoid a recession. But we're not out of the woods yet. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates again this week, and a job market downturn is still possible, which could mean more layoffs. These are some key signs to look out for regarding the health of the U.S. economy.
Former President Donald Trump is anticipating a third indictment — this time related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
House Republicans have advanced a package of bills that could reduce health insurance costs. But the cheaper costs could also undermine protections for patients under the Affordable Care Act. The CHOICE Arrangement Act would allow self-employed people and businesses to band together to buy large group plans. The plans are less expensive because they don't have to meet ACA standards, like covering hospitalization, prescription drugs, and mental health care.
Spanish residents woke up to an uncertain political future today. The weekend's national elections failed to produce a clear winner, as neither major party won enough support to form a government. Politicians must now wrangle a new deal, or a new vote will take place later this year.
Life advice
It's the start of another work week, and many of you may be walking into an environment where you don't get along with your boss. Career coach Brandon Johnson recently helped a Life Kit listener navigate a boss that won't stop talking about politics at work. His advice can be applied to many workplace conflicts:
I'm really into
Even as an adult, former NPR intern Jamal Michel still finds value in his toys. He writes that toy photography allows him to tap into his inner child and examine unresolved traumas. His projects explore identity and Black representation while allowing him to hold on to the joys of youth.
What are you really into? Fill out this form or leave us a voice note at 800-329-4273, and part of your submission may be featured online or on the radio.
3 things to know before you go
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.