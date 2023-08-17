© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Bricktown development receiving $200 million in support from Oklahoma City

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
OPMX
Published August 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT
Justin Prine
/
Unsplash

A Bricktown development recently given the greenlight by the Oklahoma City Council is receiving what The Oklahoman calls a record amount of tax increment financing.

Commonly called TIF, tax increment financing works like a rebate where annual property taxes will be returned to developers for building up areas of the city.

The Boardwalk at Bricktown will receive $200 million in TIF money following approval from Oklahoma City Council this week. Private developers will put in an estimated $550 million.

The project will include 924 apartments, 59,000 square feet of retail space and two parking garages. The area is currently a pair of surface lots on the south side of the neighborhood near train tracks.

It had come under fire recently following several news articles by NonDoc andThe Oklahoman about a non-profit that’s setting up subsidized units in the development. Aspiring Anew Generation is based in Arizona and is currently facing fraud allegations for overcharging its home state on some Medicaid payments.

Despite all that, councilman Mark Stonecipher — who introduced the motion to approve the TIF financing — pushed for passage, saying the improvements and particularly the parking garages "are really needed in Bricktown."

The item was approved by the council in a vote of 7 to 2.

A map shows where the Boardwalk Project in Bricktown will be located.
A map shows where the Boardwalk Project in Bricktown will be located.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Business and Economy
Robby Korth
Robby grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Journalism degree. Robby has reported for several newspapers, including The Roanoke Times in southwest Virginia. He reported for StateImpact Oklahoma from 2019 through 2022, focusing on education.
See stories by Robby Korth
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.