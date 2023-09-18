Business and Economy The UAW held talks with GM and Ford over the weekend but the strike persists Published September 18, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 4:07 Bill Pugliano / Getty ImagesUnited Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on September 16, 2023 in Wayne, Michigan. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, at the same time. Copyright 2023 NPR