© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ardmore Michelin plant to wind down tire production operations

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
OPMX
Published October 26, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
Robby Korth
/
OPMX

A major employer in South Central Oklahoma will be shutting down its tire production operations in the next two years.

Michelin announced it will be “winding down” its operations at the plant by the end of 2025.

About 1,400 people will be losing their jobs because of the wind down. That doesn't include contractors or other businesses that will also be impacted by the loss of production.

The Ardmore tire factory has been a major employer in the region for decades, opening its doors in 1970.

Michelin says in a news release that the Ardmore plant isn’t equipped to evolve with market demands for tires. The company will be moving production to other passenger-tire plants across the continent.

“Michelin has strived to be a good steward in every chapter for this plant and community. Winding down operations is the hardest of all business decisions,” Terry Redmile, senior vice president of manufacturing for Michelin Group’s Americas Zone, said in a statement from the company.

The wind down will be complete by the end of 2025. Some rubber-mixing operations are expected to continue.

It’s unclear when workers will lose their jobs exactly, but staffing reductions will begin in 2024.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Business and Economy
Robby Korth
Robby grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Journalism degree. Robby has reported for several newspapers, including The Roanoke Times in southwest Virginia. He reported for StateImpact Oklahoma from 2019 through 2022, focusing on education.
See stories by Robby Korth
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.