QuikTrip opens first location in Oklahoma City metro

A longtime Tulsa-based convenience store has opened its first location in the Oklahoma City metro.

QuikTrip welcomed customers Thursday morning to their new location in Moore at I-35 and NW 27th, the company's 85th store.

QuikTrip says more stores are in the works. Another location is being built in Oklahoma City near I-35 and Hefner Road. It’s expected to open later this year.

QuikTrip, headquartered in Tulsa since its founding in 1958, has stores in 17 states.

