The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
QuikTrip opens first location in Oklahoma City metro

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:21 AM CST
A longtime Tulsa-based convenience store has opened its first location in the Oklahoma City metro.

QuikTrip welcomed customers Thursday morning to their new location in Moore at I-35 and NW 27th, the company's 85th store.

QuikTrip says more stores are in the works. Another location is being built in Oklahoma City near I-35 and Hefner Road. It’s expected to open later this year.

QuikTrip, headquartered in Tulsa since its founding in 1958, has stores in 17 states.

Business and Economy
